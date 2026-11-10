Levski with an emotional message after the tragedy on the Trakia Motorway, calls for blood donations

Levski FC expressed its condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died in the serious accident on the Trakia Motorway this morning. The club from Gerena expressed its solidarity with the injured and called on everyone who is able to donate blood.

The club stressed that its thoughts are with all those who continue to fight for their lives after the serious incident.

Here is the full message from the “Blues”, published on their official website:

“Levski FC extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the horrific crash on the Trakia Motorway. We are shocked by the terrible tragedy that befell all of Bulgaria this morning.

In this extremely difficult moment, our thoughts are with all those who are still fighting for their lives. We urge everyone who is able to donate blood at the blood center of Dr. Ivan Seliminski Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment in Sliven.

Courage and a speedy recovery to the injured. Our prayers are with you”.