Levski sends four internationals into the international break

Four Levski footballers have received call-ups to their national teams during the November break in the football championships. Christian Macoun, Nikola Serafimov, Oliver Kamdem and Ognyan Vladimirov will have commitments with their senior or youth national sides.

Defender Christian Macoun has been included in Venezuela’s squad for two friendly matches. The South American team will face the Basque Country in Bilbao on November 14, before visiting Russia in Krasnodar on November 17.

Nikola Serafimov will be part of the North Macedonia national team for its UEFA Nations League matches. His team will visit Scotland in Glasgow on November 13, before hosting Slovenia in Skopje on November 16.

Oliver Kamdem has received a call-up to Cameroon’s senior national team. Cameroon will face Namibia in Douala on November 12, and four days later will play the same opponent again in Gaborone, Botswana. Both matches are part of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The fourth player called up is goalkeeper Ognyan Vladimirov. He will join Bulgaria’s under-19 national team for the European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar on November 11, Latvia on November 14 and Moldova on November 17. All three matches will be played in Sliven.

“PFC Levski wishes all its players success in their national team shirts,” the club announced.

Sources: novsport.com, paragrafa.com