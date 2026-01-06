Access to perfectly fitting shoes is no longer the privilege of professional athletes with personal contracts. The technology startup Fitasy, born in the labs of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), is preparing to make a real revolution at the CES 2026 exhibition. Their latest creation - Stride sneakers, promises an end to compromises with size and discomfort, turning any smartphone into a precise 3D scanner.

The process of creating this “digital footprint“ for the feet is both technologically complex and surprisingly user-friendly. Through a mobile app and advanced artificial intelligence modeling, the feet are photographed in two states - completely relaxed and under full load. This 360-degree analysis allows algorithms to capture even the finest anatomical features, creating a unique three-dimensional matrix. The result? A shoe that doesn't just fit you, but blends with your foot, completely eliminating annoying blisters and pressure points.

The very creation of the Stride model is a demonstration of the future of sustainable production. Each pair is printed over two weeks using an innovative three-layer lattice structure. They are made from 100% recyclable thermoplastic polyurethane, making the sneakers completely eco-friendly – after the end of their life cycle, they can be completely recycled. This “honeycomb” architecture not only provides phenomenal ventilation, but also offers dynamic cushioning that adapts to your every step.

The technology’s world premiere is scheduled for January 2026 in Las Vegas, and eager consumers will be able to place their orders in the spring. The $195 price tag positions the Stride as a surprisingly affordable alternative to traditional premium sneakers, especially considering the full customization. Fitasy will initially focus on a classic aesthetic, offering the model only in black and white – colors that emphasize the futuristic design and complex texture of 3D printing.