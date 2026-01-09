Wi-Fi 8 is knocking on the door

While the world is still trying to get used to the dizzying speeds of Wi-Fi 7, tech giants are already looking far beyond the horizon. At this year's CES 2026, wireless networks underwent a real metamorphosis - the focus shifted from raw power to something much more valuable: unshakable stability. Although the official “christening” of the Wi-Fi 8 standard is not planned for 2028, the first prototypes are already here and promise to put an end to annoying signal interruptions.

Unlike its predecessors, which competed for every megabit per second, Wi-Fi 8 (known in engineering circles as IEEE 802.11bn) is betting on “intelligent coexistence”. The new generation's main mission is to maintain a crystal-clear connection in crowded spaces where dozens of devices are fighting for airtime. Rather than simply pumping up speeds, the standard optimizes coordination between routers and devices, ensuring that your gaming session or important business call won't be interrupted by your neighbor streaming 8K video.

The star of the show in Las Vegas was undoubtedly Asus with its ROG NeoCore concept router. Its design is anything but traditional - a futuristic 20-sided dice with no visible antennas, looking more like an artifact from the future than a piece of networking equipment. The company claims that this “jewel” not only supports Wi-Fi 7 standards, but also implements early Wi-Fi 8 features for dramatically lower latency and better signal penetration through walls and obstacles.

Under the hood of the new wave of devices, Broadcom and MediaTek chips are pulsing. Broadcom introduced its “artillery“ in the form of the BCM4918 and the BCM67xx series modules, which promise to enter our homes by the end of this year. Meanwhile, MediaTek responded with the Filogic 8000 platform, aimed at flagship smartphones and laptops. Although the final specifications will not be nailed down for two years, these early versions will allow users to touch the future earlier, albeit with the stipulation of subsequent software updates. As they say, the future waits for no one, and Wi-Fi 8 is already knocking on the door.