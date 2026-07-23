France bans social networks for children

French lawmakers have given the green light to one of the strictest bills in Europe, aimed at limiting digital consumption among adolescents. The new legal framework provides for a complete ban on the use of social networks by persons under the age of 15. If the regulatory act receives final approval from the country's Constitutional Council, France will become the first European Union member state to take such a radical step. On a global scale, such a hard line was first set by Australia in 2024.

The main motive behind the categorical actions of French institutions is the protection of the physical and mental health of adolescents. A number of medical and psychological studies in recent years have linked excessive time in front of screens with increased levels of anxiety, depression and lack of concentration among students. The new package of measures builds on existing restrictions, introducing a complete ban on the use of mobile phones in schools and imposing strict regulations on targeted advertising aimed at minors.

The big question before the effective implementation of the norm remains the technical control system. The French digital communications regulator ARCOM is expected to define the specific mechanism for age verification. Developing a reliable identification system that also guarantees the confidentiality of personal data is emerging as the most serious obstacle for the French authorities.

The French example is already echoing throughout Europe and beyond its borders. The United Kingdom is gradually tightening controls through its Internet Safety Act, while Denmark is exploring the possibilities of similar legislative changes. On the other side of the Atlantic, in Canada, a project to restrict social networks for persons under 16 is also being prepared.

Despite the ambitious intentions of governments, experts note that the practical effectiveness of such bans remains questionable. Experience in Australia has already shown that a large percentage of teenagers find ways to circumvent restrictions through virtual private networks (VPNs) or by creating profiles with fake data. The success of the new policy in France will depend entirely on whether the tech giants are forced to implement truly working age verification methods.