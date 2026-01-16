As the world's third-largest smartphone manufacturer, with a 14% share of the global smartphone market in Q3 2025 (Omdia), Xiaomi is widely recognized for its smartphones, but has gradually established itself as a global giant in consumer electronics. Today, the company offers smartphones, electric cars, and home appliances to global markets, building on its smart ecosystem strategy of “Human &x; Car &x; Home“.

As of September 2025, Xiaomi's global monthly active users exceeded 740 million. Within this portfolio, REDMI plays a key role in expanding Xiaomi's global presence, reaching the milestone of 1 billion smartphone shipments in 2023. As the core product line under the REDMI brand, the REDMI Note series has made a significant contribution to this achievement, with cumulative shipments of over 460 million devices in more than 100 countries as of December 18, 2025. Building on this success, Xiaomi is set to expand the REDMI Note product line this month with the launch of the REDMI Note 15 series.

“Over the past decade, the REDMI Note series has won the trust of consumers in global markets, and this is invariably linked to Xiaomi's long-term investment in R&D“, said Cynthia Chen, REDMI Marketing Director at Xiaomi's Global Marketing Department. “Since the series was first launched in Singapore 12 years ago, we have continuously improved performance, quality and affordability on a large scale. This month, we are excited to introduce the latest REDMI Note 15 series to audiences around the world.“

From first global launch to global success

Created to balance performance, quality and affordability, the REDMI Note series has contributed to the global smartphone adoption. The series made its global debut in Singapore in 2014, achieving record sales of 5,000 units in less than a minute. Later that year, it generated even greater enthusiasm in India, where the initial charge was exhausted in just 8 seconds, reflecting strong consumer demand. The first REDMI Note model features a 5.5-inch display, a remarkable battery capacity of over 3000 mAh for the time, and high performance at an affordable price, laying the foundation for the long-term direction of the series.

The First REDMI Note

Between 2017 and 2018, global expansion accelerated. In May 2017, the REDMI Note 4 series led the way in officially entering the Latin American market through Mexico. Meanwhile, in November 2017, the series debuted in Spain, marking its first step into the European market. Today, the REDMI Note series is available in more than 100 countries worldwide, supported by a comprehensive network including Xiaomi stores, major e-commerce platforms and partnerships with mobile operators.

A new mid-range level through flagship-level innovation

Beyond geographical reach, the REDMI Note series focuses on bridging the gap between mid-range and premium smartphones. By introducing higher-quality features into more affordable price segments, the series translates Xiaomi's motto “Innovation for Everyone“ into a tangible product experience, changing the global smartphone market.

The camera underscores this evolution. The REDMI Note series has often been a leader in its segment in terms of imaging innovation. The REDMI Note 12 Pro+ 5G marks a milestone with the introduction of a 200MP camera with optical image stabilization, the first camera with OIS in the history of the REDMI Note series. Combined with a flagship 1/1.4" sensor and 120W HyperCharge, the device offers features previously reserved only for premium devices.

Increased durability in everyday life

Durability improves in parallel with performance. The REDMI Note 7 series introduced Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 protection on both the front and rear panels, an unusual feature for mid-range devices in 2019. The REDMI Note 10 Pro adds IP53 splash protection and structural reinforcement. The REDMI Note 13 Pro+ 5G has taken a significant leap forward, becoming the first global REDMI Note device to offer flagship-level IP68 water and dust resistance, along with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® display protection. The REDMI Note 14 Pro+ 5G and REDMI Note 14 Pro 5G go even further with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 and IP68 certification.

The Next Step: The REDMI Note 15 Series

With its global launch this month, the REDMI Note 15 series marks the next phase in the evolution of the product line, strengthening its position through continuous improvements in durability, performance and user experience. With REDMI Titan Durability, the REDMI Note 15 series offers a long-lasting battery, enhanced drop protection, and improved dust and water resistance across all models, reflecting a focus on reliability in everyday life.

The REDMI Note 15 series further narrows the gap between affordable smartphones and premium flagships by introducing a wider range of flagship-level technologies, including silicon-carbon battery technology, Xiaomi IceLoop cooling system, and a host of AI-based features designed to support stable performance and intelligent usage scenarios. Priced between 229 and 520 euros, the REDMI Note 15 series meets the diverse needs of a wide global audience.

At the forefront of the series, the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G presents the most advanced hardware configuration to date, with a new 200MP camera with exceptional clarity powered by an HPE sensor making its global debut. It also offers comprehensive dust and water protection with IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K standards and holds a 5-star premium performance certificate from SGS, highlighting the series' continuous efforts to raise the standards for smartphones.

Better devices thanks to long-term R&D and advanced manufacturing

Behind this steady evolution of the REDMI Note series is Xiaomi's long-term commitment to R&D. The series' ability to consistently introduce advanced technologies at more affordable prices is supported by investments in core technologies, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities.

According to the company's financial report, Xiaomi invested 23.5 billion yuan (about 3.3 billion US dollars) in research and development in the first three quarters of 2025, with plans to increase this investment to 40 billion yuan (about 5.7 billion US dollars) in 2026.

This scale of investment is reflected in Xiaomi's extensive global presence in the field of research. The company has established an extensive R&D network that spans more than 730 laboratories in 11 cities around the world.

In addition to these R&D capabilities, Xiaomi has state-of-the-art in-house smart manufacturing infrastructure, including the Xiaomi EV Factory in Beijing, China, which began operations in 2023, and the Xiaomi Smart Home Appliance Factory in Wuhan, China, which began operations in October 2025. The Xiaomi Smart Factory in Beijing – Xiaomi’s central hub for smartphone manufacturing and research – began operations in 2024 and showcases the efficiency of the company’s advanced manufacturing systems, with finished smartphones rolling off the production line every six seconds. Together, these facilities strengthen Xiaomi's ability to extend innovation and quality from development to mass production.

Xiaomi Smart Factory. Beijing, China.

Forward to the next phase of global growth

With global shipments exceeding 460 million units, the REDMI Note series embodies Xiaomi's guiding principle of “Innovation for Everyone“, giving consumers access to advanced technologies on a large scale. Backed by continuous investment in R&D and integrated manufacturing capabilities, the series continues to evolve and raise expectations. The global launch of the REDMI Note 15 series marks the next step in this journey, once again setting new standards for affordable high-performance smartphones.

*Data is taken from Xiaomi's internal data.

*Price and availability vary by market and sales channels.