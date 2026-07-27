Andrey Gyurov leaves American University

Former acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria Andrey Gyurov is ending his long-standing teaching career at the American University in Blagoevgrad as of September, reports "24 Chasa". The decision to leave the academic sphere comes amid heightened speculation about his possible inclusion in the upcoming race for the presidential post in the fall.

Andrey Gyurov, who has been teaching various financial disciplines at the educational institution since 2009, will not be part of the teaching staff for the new academic year. The university officially confirms the information about his final withdrawal. The interruption of his teaching activities began at the beginning of the year, when he temporarily took over the post of acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria.

During the graduation ceremony of the students in May, Gyurov was present only as a guest. When leaving the post of Prime Minister, he shared his expectations to resume his courses in September, but his name no longer appears on the program.

Gyurov's final withdrawal from the university strengthens rumors about his possible candidacy for head of state. It is expected that his name will be discussed as one of the possible nominations supported by the coalition "Continuing Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria". He himself has not yet announced his categorical decision to participate in the vote.

At the moment, the only officially nominated candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections is that of the current head of state, Iliana Yotova. She took office in January 2026, completing the term of Rumen Radev after his resignation, becoming the first female president in the country's history.