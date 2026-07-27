Andrey Dimitrov: Sofia Municipality gave millions to a father and son for the maintenance of the guardrails

The Sofia Municipality has awarded a public procurement contract for the maintenance of guardrails worth 3.4 million euros excluding VAT to companies that are related parties. The signal about the irregularities in the procedure was announced to the “Eurocom“ television by the chairman of the youth association “Red“ Andrey Dimitrov, who pointed out that the only two participants in the tender were a father and son.

According to Andrey Dimitrov, the existence of such a connection between the candidates is in direct contradiction with the Public Procurement Act. From the “Red“ association express doubts about serious abuses, as the local administration has not taken into account the recommendations of the Public Procurement Agency for the conclusion of a framework agreement, which would guarantee a more efficient spending of public funds.

“The law states that related parties cannot be independent participants in the same procedure“, Dimitrov is categorical. He adds that the company that won the contract practically operates as a monopolist and received similar contracts during the previous GERB government in the capital. His organization is currently preparing an official application for access to public information, addressed directly to Mayor Vasil Terziev.

The topic of the quality of safety equipment has been the subject of intense public debate in recent months after a series of serious road accidents. This has also provoked the creation of citizen petitions demanding a phased replacement of the metal guardrails with more reliable concrete barriers.

The chairman of “Red“ accuses the municipality of systematically neglecting road safety issues. As an argument, he points to a failed meeting to sign a memorandum of cooperation, at which the deputy mayor responsible for transport, Iliyan Chaushev, did not appear at all.

“When he saw us at the entrance to the Sofia Municipality, he turned the other way“, Dimitrov shares his indignation.

In addition to the guardrails, the association plans to file a lawsuit against the Sofia Municipality and for a tacit refusal on the part of the administration. The reason is the lack of response regarding the poor condition of the road markings in the city, as the legal 14-day deadline for providing information expired nearly two weeks ago.

Andrei Dimitrov is a recognizable figure in the civil sector, and has previously sharply criticized the municipality for the lack of adequate road safety measures and the ongoing overdevelopment in the capital. He initiated the action by placing models of children near risky pedestrian crossings - figures that were subsequently removed by the authorities.

In his assessment of the current administration of Sofia, Dimitrov is uncompromising, calling it a “round zero”. He points to the lack of quality repairs, neglected green areas and the critical condition of the capital's underpasses as the main failures. His organization is determined to continue seeking answers from the institutions and to work for the more active inclusion of young people in public processes.