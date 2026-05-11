Limited edition Luch watch inspired by BelAZ sold out in hours

When the scale of the largest trucks in the world meets the precision of traditional watchmaking, the result is a real collector's fever. The Luch watch factory presented an exclusive series of wristwatches dedicated to the legendary BelAZ automobile plant, which literally disappeared from the market within a day.

The design of the new model is a direct homage to the brutal aesthetics of mining dump trucks. The watch dial skillfully imitates the massive radiator grille of the giants, but the real “pearl“ in the design is the bezel (the ring around the glass). It is not just a decoration, but an authentic gear used in the actual production of quarry equipment. The massive stainless steel case and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal add to the feeling of solidity and industrial power.

Experts describe the series' success as phenomenal. Only 100 pieces were produced, each priced at 1,100 Belarusian rubles — an amount equivalent to approximately 333 euros. However, the huge interest emptied the warehouses in just 24 hours, leaving hundreds of buyers empty-handed.

As expected, immediately after the official depletion of stocks, the watches appeared on resale platforms. There, their price has already doubled, proving that the "industrial spirit" of BelAZ in a compact form has become one of the hottest investments for fans of unconventional accessories. It seems that the combination of brute strength and mechanical elegance is a recipe that the market swallows in one go.