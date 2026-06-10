New robotic truck for the US Army

The American startup Harbinger, which has so far gained serious authority with the development of electrified commercial trucks, has entered into a strategic alliance with the US division of the defense giant Rheinmetall. The main goal of this technological partnership is the creation of a high-passenger, fully autonomous transport platform based on the mid-tonnage hybrid and electric chassis of the fledgling company.

The great interest on the part of military strategists was provoked by the presentation of the innovative EREV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle) architecture, which guarantees an impressive range of over 800 kilometers on a single charge. The chassis in question combines a powerful electric drive with a compact conventional power generator. This approach is a real salvation for tactical missions in harsh conditions, where charging infrastructure is practically absent, and the machines must operate inconspicuously and without failures.

In this distribution of forces, Harbinger is committed to delivering the electrified base, which is factory-equipped with a modern drive-by-wire system. It lacks the classic mechanical connections between the steering wheel, pedals and wheels, and everything is controlled electronically, which makes the implantation of artificial intelligence and autonomous modules child's play. For their part, Rheinmetall experts will take on the difficult task of turning civilian technology into a tough fighter, incorporating specialized armor, tactical equipment and software for unmanned movement.

The boss and co-founder of the prosperous startup, John Harris, did not hide his excitement about the new challenge. He noted that their platforms have always been designed to withstand brutal exploitation in the commercial sector, but the Pentagon's requirements raise the bar to the sky. According to him, the collaboration with the German defense giant will allow the creation of affordable and easy-to-mass-produce unmanned trucks.

However, the basis of the project is something much more valuable than simple cost cutting - saving human lives on the battlefield. Thanks to autonomous software and the ability to remotely control from a distance, these utilitarian machines will be able to cross the most dangerous areas and deliver supplies under enemy fire without any crew on board.

The first real demonstrations of the innovative unmanned truck are scheduled for the upcoming summer. If the experimental vehicle meets the high expectations of the generals, the consortium will immediately proceed to the assembly of pre-production prototypes within the framework of large-scale US defense programs. This move perfectly illustrates the global trend on the battlefield, where heavy diesel and manpower are giving way to silent electricity, remote control, and smart robots.