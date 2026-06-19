Apple analyzes every keystroke when searching in the App Store

The American technology giant Apple collects large-scale data sets on user behavior in its official App Store, capturing every character entered in real time. A report by the popular cybersecurity research team Mysk reveals that the company's algorithms record not only the specific text queries, but also the time intervals between individual presses on the virtual keyboard. Currently, the operating system does not offer an administrative mechanism or setting in the privacy menu through which this background tracking can be limited by device owners.

The practice of more aggressive telemetry collection coincides with a series of updates and new developer tools presented during the annual WWDC conference. According to the evidence released by Mysk, the system generates detailed timestamped records with an accuracy of fractions of a second for each individual letter entered into the search field. Such an approach allows the software to calculate the individual typing speed of a person, while simultaneously archiving information about the current version of the iOS operating system and the specific subsection of the digital store in which the profile is located.

Digital security specialists clarify that these data sets are technically classified as standard application performance analyses (app analytics), which are sent back to the servers of the Cupertino-based company. Since the information officially falls into this category, users have the legal right to request a full copy of their generated logs directly through Apple's web portal for managing personal data.

The main technical reason behind the implementation of this deep monitoring is the optimization of the dynamic interface in the App Store. As you start typing, the algorithm continuously updates and filters the list of interactive suggestions and software recommendations based on the string of characters you've typed so far. To keep this system running smoothly, Apple relies on precise tracking of the input text, which explains the engineers' heightened interest in the typing habits of the average user.