A few secrets for eternal youth of the engine

It is a well-known fact that the heart of every car is undoubtedly its power unit, and its possible overhaul can open a huge, startling hole in the pocket of every owner. To avoid such a black scenario and to instill the longest possible life of the internal combustion engine, the key factor is only one - meticulous maintenance of absolute internal cleanliness. The main enemies of the engine, which silently shorten its earthly path, are fine metal shavings from natural wear, soot from unburned fuel and aggressive crankcase gases.

The natural friction between moving components - such as pistons, cylinders, crankshaft and camshaft - inevitably generates microscopic solid particles. Once in the lubrication system, they begin to act like sandpaper. Oh, this is a real nightmare for bearings! The only salvation against this process is the uncompromising and timely change of engine oil, topped with high-quality filters that capture dangerous impurities before they cause irreversible damage.

The combustion of the fuel-air mixture itself creates no less headaches. The soot from this process regularly makes its way to the crankcase. While gasoline modifications are relatively spared from this phenomenon, in modern diesel engines the deposition of carbon deposits is downright industrial in quantities. When crankcase gases passing past the piston rings are added to this, the lubricating fluid quickly loses its properties and turns into a thick, black sludge.

To effectively counteract this internal sealing, drivers must keep an eye on the condition of the segments. If they are already clogged, procedures such as chemical decarbonization can save the situation in the ninth hour, but serious negligence leads directly to a major mechanical repair. Professional auto mechanics also advise regularly cleaning the throttle valve and the idle stepper motor. In cars with direct injection (such as TSI, GDI and EcoBoost), periodic soda or chemical cleaning of the intake valves is imperative, since the washing effect of gasoline is missing there.

After all, the longevity of the engine begins at the gas station itself. Pouring in quality fuel with the exact octane or cetane number prescribed by the manufacturer guarantees a proper combustion process and minimizes the formation of carbon deposits. Take care of your equipment wisely so that it serves you faithfully and without problems for years.