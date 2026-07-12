The world of high-performance sports cars has witnessed a historic technological triumph that practically rewrites the laws of classic automotive engineering. German independent manufacturer RUF Automobile, whose name has been associated with extreme interpretations of Porsche architecture for decades, has demonstrated an engineering feat never seen before. The famous company developed its own, impressive 4.8-liter eight-cylinder boxer engine, bearing the designation B8, which went down in history as the first unit of its kind of this type homologated for use on public roads.

Although the configuration with horizontally opposed pistons is an absolute trademark and genetic code for the sports icons from Stuttgart, the Porsche brand itself has never dared to implement a serial eight-cylinder "boxer" in a road model. Such exotic engines have found limited use only on the racetrack in the last century – in the Formula 1 car Porsche 804 and the legendary endurance prototype Porsche 908. What the big companies missed, however, became a personal mission for the specialists from Pfaffenhausen, who filled this decade-long void in the most categorical way possible.

The mechanical heart of the new masterpiece relies on two massive turbochargers, thanks to which it generates a colossal 1000 horsepower and a brutal torque of 1000 Nm. The stunning parameters have been achieved in a completely classic method, without any intervention of modern electrification or complex hybrid systems. As an absolute compliment to automotive purists, RUF couples this monstrous thrust with a six-speed manual gearbox, which was designed and built entirely from scratch in the same workshops specifically for the needs of the new unit.

The first material carrier of the revolutionary engine is a specially modified test prototype, based on the RUF CTR3 model and called internally within the company "Erprober" (tester). To provide physical space for the significantly longer eight-cylinder unit, the designers extended the supercar's wheelbase by exactly 100 millimeters. Technically, the chassis is a complex hybrid structure combining the front section of the Porsche 911 body with a unique spatial tubular frame at the rear, implemented in close partnership with Canadian experts from Multimatic.

The public debut of the machine took place at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed, where the unique B8 demonstrated its acoustic and dynamic potential during the iconic hill climb. Behind the wheel of the innovative device was the popular American pilot and stuntman Tanner Faust. Visually, the prototype opted for a spectacular black and yellow Blossom Yellow color scheme, paying direct homage to the mythical RUF CTR Yellowbird from 1987.

According to the head of the brand Alois Ruf, the Boxer 8 project marks a new era in the development of the brand and serves as clear proof that on the threshold of the universal era of batteries there is still ground for bold, radical and non-standard solutions with internal combustion. For now, the unique engine has the status of a technology demonstrator, and it remains to be seen if and when it will become the core of a future limited-edition model from the brand.