XPeng storms the world stage with an army of humanoid robots

The border between intelligent vehicles and advanced robotics is becoming increasingly invisible. The famous automaker XPeng is on the verge of a large-scale transformation, surpassing its traditional role as a pioneer in electric vehicles to establish itself as a key player in the field of physical artificial intelligence. The brand's bold strategy envisages a serious boost in the assembly capacity of the Iron humanoid robot, whose ultimate goal is to conquer international markets in 2027.

To pave the way for the world premiere of the technology, the company plans to reach a production rate of over 1,000 units per month before the end of this year. The first practical step for the integration of humanoids will begin with the brand's own network. In the first quarter of 2027, the smart machines will debut as dealer consultants in showrooms in China, and a little later in the same year, the unusual assistants will also welcome customers in the brand's foreign representative offices.

The accelerated progress of this ambitious project is due to the fact that XPeng skillfully uses the experience gained in the development of autonomous systems and software for its electric vehicles. The technological synergy between intelligent software and the mechanical body allows engineers to transfer successful algorithms from the road directly into the android's motor functions.

In terms of its physical data, Iron stands at 178 centimeters tall and weighs 70 kilograms, which brings it as close as possible to human proportions. Its innovative design relies on modern and extremely safe all-solid-state batteries. To ensure the necessary capacity for the mass production of these machines, the company has already started the construction of a specialized megafactory in Guangzhou. The huge industrial complex extends over an impressive 110,000 square meters and is designed to close the full cycle from research to final assembly.