Futuristic electric motorcycle with a range of 225 km

The Spanish startup Real Motors has made a serious bid in the market of electric two-wheeled vehicles, revealing the official details of its serial sports motorcycle Project Ares. The new model, whose public premiere to the international audience is scheduled for the upcoming EICMA exhibition in Milan, attracts attention with its extremely non-standard appearance and an impressive autonomous range of 225 kilometers on a single charge for its class.

The visual concept of the machine is practically identical to the 2024 prototype, with its creators citing the raw aesthetics of classic British café racers from the 1960s as the main sources of inspiration, combined with the characteristic futuristic motifs of Japanese animation. The result is a low single-seater motorcycle with massive, streamlined shapes, dominated by a large rectangular headlight and a minimalist digital display in front of the rider, which completely fits into the vision of a vehicle from a science fiction film.

The power unit has a power of 102 horsepower (75 kW), which guarantees serious dynamics despite the machine's curb weight of 215 kilograms, while the maximum speed is electronically limited to 193 km/h. Customers can choose between battery packs with a capacity of 12 or 15 kWh, providing a maximum range of 225 km. The production plan provides for a limited series of 250 units in total, with the initial Founder's Edition version priced at $ 19,000 already completely sold out, and the current Lot 01 batch is offered for $ 20,000, with the first deliveries to customers expected in early 2027.