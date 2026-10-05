Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will be available in these colors

The rumors surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra are back in the spotlight, and this time the famous tipster Ice Universe has revealed the main color options in which the Korean flagship will appear on the market. According to his data, the device will be freely available in four main shades, namely the classic black and white, combined with the slightly more expressive blue and light pink. In addition, a special purple version is expected, which will inherit the familiar shade from the current generation.

The Koreans are expected to keep the tradition and offer several more exclusive colors, which will be available only through their official online store. In comparison, the current Galaxy S26 Ultra relies on a palette of black, cobalt purple, rose gold, sky blue, silver shade and white, which shows a slight change in tones.

In addition to an updated appearance, the new top model will debut with a number of serious hardware improvements, including a redesigned main camera module design, larger battery capacity and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset.