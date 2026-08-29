Kawasaki has released a new version of its Ninja motorcycle, but it is... strange

The Japanese giant Kawasaki is once again bringing its electric representative in the sports segment into the game - the Ninja e-1. After the model appeared on the market in 2025 in a very limited series of only 500 units, now the green brand is opening the doors to the machine again. However, the new product year comes with a noticeably higher price tag. In the American market, buyers will have to part with $7,599 for the 2027 version, which is a serious jump compared to the initial amount of $6,500.

Against the background of the higher amount, the technical parameters remain completely unchanged and extremely modest for a machine with such an aggressive appearance. The powertrain provides a nominal power of only 6.8 horsepower, with a special e-boost mode provided for short-term overtaking. It delivers peak power of around 12 horsepower within 15 seconds. Power is provided by two removable batteries, which can be fully recharged at home in around four hours. This provides a range of approximately 66 kilometers (41 miles) on a single charge - parameters that define the machine entirely as a city vehicle.

The paradox of this model becomes clear when compared directly with its conventional fuel-powered brothers. The gasoline Ninja 500, with its serious 51 horsepower, is available in the States for a significantly more affordable $5,400. The situation is similar on the secondary market, where used units from the limited series of the electric Ninja appear at prices of around 900,000 rubles, while a preserved gasoline version with full power is available for almost half as much - almost half a million rubles.

Despite the financial differences and the electronically limited top speed in the range between 99 and 105 km/h, the electric version has its own specific practical advantage. The machine is classified in the A1 category for light motorcycles with a power of up to 11 kW. This makes it accessible to younger riders, offering them the aggressive design and vision of a super sports bike, combined with sufficiently agile acceleration from 0 to 60 km/h in about 4-5 seconds.