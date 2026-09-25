Charging an electric car in under a minute is now a reality

Chinese auto giant Geely has delivered a massive blow to the electric car technology race, unveiling a revolutionary ultra-fast charging system with a peak power of an astonishing 2.2 megawatts (2,250 kW). The presentation took place at the company's global safety center in Ningbo, where it demonstrated a new generation of charging stations and advanced batteries that turn waiting at a charging station into an experience comparable to that of a gas pump.

The new technology, called Geely Smart Charge, relies on advanced artificial intelligence and the Xingrui PowerMind energy model to manage the flow of energy. Thanks to the new 12C and 6C lithium-ion batteries in the Aegis Golden Brick series, models like the new Lynk & The Co 10 and the updated Zeekr 001 manage to restore their capacity from 10% to 70% in just 4 minutes and 30 seconds. If the driver decides to recharge to 97%, the process takes only 8 minutes and 40 seconds under standard temperature conditions. For comparison, the new development surpasses in design power both solutions from brands such as BYD and Tesla's massive charging infrastructure.

The main challenge to such extreme power is usually thermal stress and cell degradation, but Geely claims to have found a solution through deep software simulations. The integrated artificial intelligence predicts changes in battery temperature 30 seconds in advance and dynamically manages the five-point liquid cooling system, maintaining average levels below 55°C. The company claims that intelligent management protects the battery so effectively that even with intensive use of ultra-fast charging, the battery life remains beyond standard industry standards.

The concern's ambitions include a large-scale expansion of the infrastructure, with plans to build over 100,000 Geely-branded charging stations across the country by the end of 2027, making such lightning-fast charging accessible to the masses.