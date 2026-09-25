Skoda has released free accessories for its fans, but with a little catch

Skoda continues to develop its innovative and practical concepts, targeting directly fans of the “do-it-yourself“ hobby and modern technologies. The company has officially opened its own profile on the popular 3D printing platform Printables, where it provides completely free digital files for making various original accessories and details.

Instead of ordering ready-made factory components or decorative elements, customers and enthusiasts now have the opportunity to download the relevant files directly to their computers and print them on their personal 3D printer. Such an initiative allows complete freedom in choosing materials, colors and textures according to the individual preferences of each driver, building on the brand's philosophy of “smart solutions” (Simply Clever).

The available collection includes both useful small solutions for the interior and organization of space in the car, as well as precise miniature models of iconic cars from the Czech brand's range. The company says that software developments for configurators are now also used to create these virtual files, allowing fans of the brand to recreate their favorite models with impressive precision at home.