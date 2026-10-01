Wind, energy and new technological investments

Energy is one of the key factors for the construction and development of data centers and high-tech industries.

These facilities not only consume significant amounts of electricity. It is particularly important for them that the electricity supply is reliable, stable and predictable in the long term.

This is gradually changing the way companies choose regions for their future investments.

Not only land, transport infrastructure or the availability of specialists are becoming increasingly important, but also a fundamental question:

Does the region have enough energy and infrastructure to support the industries of the future?

Why is Dobrudja interesting for wind energy?

According to preliminary wind measurements, Dobrudja is among the regions in Bulgaria with suitable conditions for the development of wind energy.

Measurements in the region show the presence of a relatively constant wind resource, which creates prerequisites for the production of electricity from wind.

The interest in building new capacities is already real.

In different parts of Dobrudja, investment intentions for new wind farms are developing, with some of the projects going through the necessary administrative and environmental procedures.

This puts the region in an interesting position against the backdrop of two parallel trends:

growing electricity consumption and the need to build new production capacities.

Data centers need more than just electricity

For a data center, the availability of electricity alone is not enough.

The infrastructure must operate continuously.

Servers, cooling systems, network equipment and data storage systems cannot simply be turned off in the event of a power supply problem.

Therefore, the reliability of the energy system is becoming one of the main factors in planning such investments.

These are long-term projects.

Companies build data centers and technological infrastructure with a horizon of many years ahead.

Therefore, investors must be able to rely not only on sufficient electricity today, but also on the possibility of its provision in a sustainable and competitive manner in the future.

Energy is one of the main costs

As Kiril Kirilov, Chief Operating Officer of Discoverer Petascale Supercomputer, explains in an interview, energy is one of the main costs in the construction and operation of such infrastructure.

According to him, Europe is currently competing to attract and position centers related to artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

In this competition, the availability of sufficient and competitive energy is becoming an increasingly important condition.

Thus, the question of electricity is gradually becoming a question of:

Which regions will be able to attract the next generation of technological investments?

Can wind power be part of the solution?

Wind power alone cannot provide uninterrupted power to a data center.

Wind generation is dependent on weather conditions and must be integrated into a broader energy system.

But when wind power is combined with:

• a stable electricity grid,

• other generation capacities,

• storage systems,

• balancing,

• and long-term planning,

it can be an important part of the energy mix of the regions.

That is why the question is not whether a wind turbine can independently power a data center.

The more important question is:

Can a region with good energy potential build all the infrastructure necessary to attract new industries?

Dobrudja - not only an agricultural region?

Dobrudja is traditionally associated with agriculture.

But the region also has another resource - wind.

If this energy potential is used wisely and combined with the modernization of the electricity grid, it can become another factor for the economic development of the region.

In the future, regions can compete not only with low costs or free land.

They will also compete with:

energy, infrastructure, digital connectivity and the ability to adopt new technologies.

For Dobrudzha, this could mean a new perspective.

Not just electricity production.

But an opportunity for energy to become a prerequisite for new investments, new technologies and new economic activities.

Energy as part of the investment environment

Artificial intelligence, robotics, data centers, and high-tech manufacturing are increasingly connecting digital and energy infrastructure.

The more these industries develop, the more important the question of where the necessary electricity comes from and whether the grid can deliver it will be.

In this context, the wind potential of Dobrudja can now be considered not only as an energy resource.

It can also be part of a broader question about the future economic development of the region.

Can energy become one of the factors that will attract new technological investments in Bulgaria?

This article is part of the series for the upcoming documentary

„WIND – MORE THAN ENERGY“

Director: Neddy John Cross