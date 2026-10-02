Apple has introduced an extremely convenient service option for its long-awaited foldable flagship - iPhone Duo. Apple's engineering team has confirmed that the outer matte coating layer located on the device's large internal folding display is designed to be completely peeled off and replaced when age or wear leaves its mark.

According to official service documentation and information shared by the company's hardware division, owners enrolled in an active AppleCare protection plan can replace this specialized nano-texture screen cover at an authorized service center for a modest fee of $ 19.99. This refreshing approach to the longevity of high-end devices helps mitigate the inevitable surface wear associated with foldable “book” screens, while keeping long-term maintenance costs surprisingly low. In comparison, competing manufacturers in the foldable space handle similar panel repairs through various warranty structures – such as Samsung’s initial free replacement period – although Apple’s low starting price for this key wear layer sets a compelling benchmark for durability.

Despite these encouraging service guidelines, potential buyers still face a few operational questions. Industry analysts and early adopters are still waiting to see whether this protective top layer will ultimately be approved for true standalone maintenance, or whether independent manufacturers might introduce alternative aftermarket films. Additionally, the out-of-warranty replacement fee for users who don’t have AppleCare coverage has yet to be officially announced. As the first wave of iPhone Duo devices prepare to clear customs and hit showrooms, this clever approach to panel servicing proves that even the most complex foldable devices can benefit from a smart, replaceable, wear-resistant design.