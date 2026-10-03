Samsung is already preparing components for its next smartphones

Samsung is taking major steps to prepare its next generation of flagships in the Galaxy S27 series, and according to new reports from South Korea, the company has already started mass production of the advanced Exynos 2700 chipset, and the Samsung Display division is preparing to start mass production of the new AMOLED panels this month.

The rumors are also confirmed in the market strategy, where a serious expansion of the range to four main models is expected - the basic 6.27-inch Galaxy S27, the larger 6.66-inch Galaxy S27+, the new 6.47-inch Galaxy S27 Pro and the top-end 6.89-inch Galaxy S27 Ultra. The addition of the Pro modification to the portfolio shows Samsung Display's confidence that it will provide approximately ten percent more panels compared to the previous generation Galaxy S26, with the annual delivery target set at between 47 and 48 million units, while for last year's devices the expectations were in the range of forty million.

Although early production of displays for models such as the Galaxy S27 Pro is aimed at preparing for assembly in the early months of next year, the market debut of the entire four-member family is traditionally expected in early 2027. In addition, expectations are confirmed that the premium models Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra will feature the innovative Privacy Display screen privacy feature, the foundations of which were laid with this year's Galaxy S26 Ultra.