The new Huawei Mate 90 supports up to three SIM cards simultaneously

As we have already shared with you, Huawei introduced its new flagships in the form of the Mate 90 series, but one of the most commented and unique features of the new model, which quickly attracted the attention of users on social networks, is the ability to work with up to three active mobile numbers simultaneously. The physical architecture of the device supports two slots for physical nano-SIM cards and eSIM technology, allowing users to maintain three active connections simultaneously – for example, two physical SIM cards and one eSIM profile. However, the manufacturer's technical documentation makes clear a specific limitation: two of the three simultaneously active networks must necessarily be from the same Chinese telecommunications operator.

In addition to the non-standard communication capabilities, the Mate 90 Pro Max impresses with extremely serious hardware characteristics. The device is powered by the new powerful Kirin 9050 Pro processor, combined with the HarmonyOS 7 operating system and an advanced full range of artificial intelligence. Its front is occupied by a massive 6.9-inch dual-layer OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness that reaches a record 12,000 nits.

In the field of photography, the flagship relies on a triple main camera, including a 50-megapixel main sensor with a variable aperture, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a powerful 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with macro capabilities. Autonomy is entrusted to a massive 6800 mAh battery that supports lightning-fast 100-watt wired and 50-watt wireless charging, completing one of the most technologically advanced smartphones on the market.