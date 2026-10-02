Wind energy in Germany – part of the economy and energy transition

In Germany, the development of wind energy has gradually become part of the normal energy and economic environment. Wind turbines are located in different regions of the country, and for a number of municipalities they are now not only part of the energy transition, but also a factor for local economic development.

Germany is among the leading European countries in terms of installed wind capacity. At the end of 2025, according to the Bundesnetzagentur, the country will have around 68.1 GW of onshore wind capacity and another 9.5 GW of offshore capacity. In the same year, wind energy was the largest single source in the realized electricity production: 106.5 TWh from onshore wind farms and 26.1 TWh from offshore parks. Renewable sources will account for 58.8% of Germany's electricity generation in 2025.

Is awareness one of the key factors for adoption?

What is behind the wider adoption of wind energy in Germany?

Is one of the reasons for this higher awareness of the benefits, the way projects are implemented and the role of local communities?

An example of this is the municipality of Wusterhausen (Dosse), where wind energy is already part of the local economy and everyday environment.

Wind energy as an economic factor

Mayor Philipp Stulz speaks openly about the importance of wind energy for the region and the economic benefits of her.

„Green energy is important for our municipality. For us, it is a significant economic factor. We, as a municipality, would like to support the energy transition, because in the long term we have to give up fossil fuels.“

According to him, there are about 50 wind turbines on the territory of the municipality, and their number changes over time.

The reason is that some of the facilities are older and are gradually replaced with newer and more powerful turbines.

Thus, in some wind farms, the number of individual facilities may even decrease, while the total installed capacity increases.

This process is known as repowering.

Repowering – Fewer turbines, more power

Repowering is already an important part of the development of wind energy in Germany.

In 2025, the Bundesnetzagentur recorded around 0.6 GW of permanently decommissioned onshore wind power. According to the agency, these sites are usually used for repowering with more powerful modern installations. This means that there can be fewer turbines on the same site, but a higher total power.

This shows how technological developments are gradually changing the very appearance of wind farms.

The concrete example from Wusterhausen

A good example of the economic importance of wind energy is the Windpark Kantow in the Wusterhausen/Dosse area.

The park starts feeding electricity into the grid in November 2024 and includes seven Nordex N149 turbines with a total output of over 30 MW. According to information from the municipality, the project can provide electricity for up to 35,000 average households per year.

Even more important for the local economy is the financial effect.

According to data from the municipality of Wusterhausen/Dosse, thanks to payments under § 6 of the German Renewable Energy Act and the Brandenburg Wind Farm Act, the municipal budget can receive up to 260,000 euros in additional revenue per year.

The municipality also points to another direct economic effect: in the construction of the seven turbines, activities worth over 5.5 million euros were assigned to regional companies, and 90% of the revenue from the local tax on the commercial activities of the project company remains in the municipality.

This makes it clear that for a municipality, a wind farm can be not only an energy factor, but also a direct economic factor.

The long-term commitment of investors

The development of a wind farm does not end with the construction of the turbines.

Such investments are associated with a long-term presence in the region and with relationships between investors, local authorities and the people who live there. there.

According to Andreas Scholle, a specialist from a leading international wind energy company, it is this long-term approach that is an important part of the development of the projects.

„This means that from the very beginning we strive to take the concerns of local residents seriously and find answers to their questions.“

This approach places emphasis not only on technical implementation, but also on communication, trust and relations with the local community.

From energy infrastructure to local economy

The German example shows that the development of wind energy can be seen as more than just a matter of electricity generation.

For some municipalities, it is becoming part of the wider economic structure of the region.

Investments, the modernization of existing capacities, payments to municipalities, the participation of local companies and the long-term presence of investors create a model in which energy and local economic development are increasingly intertwined.

That is why the issue of wind energy acceptance is not only technological.

It is also related to how much people understand the projects, what information they receive, how the benefits are communicated and what role local communities play in the process.

Germany shows a practical example of how wind energy can gradually transform from an isolated energy project into part of the normal economic environment of a region.

The documentary “WIND – MORE THAN ENERGY“ examines precisely these connections between energy, economy, local communities and the future development of regions.

Director: Nedy John Cross