Lamborghini showed a pen for the rich

The Lamborghini Miura now has an unusual form of collector's souvenir, exactly six decades after the appearance of the legendary model. Montegrappa and Automobili Lamborghini are preparing a limited collection of pens and rollerballs called Automobili Lamborghini Miura: Lines in Lasting Motion. The series will include 60 pens and 60 rollerballs, with the accessories being available in three colors familiar from the Miura range - Fly Yellow, Miura Green and Black. The collection is expected to reach collectors in mid-November, and the current Montegrappa catalog indicates a price of 8,250 euros for the pen. The design does not rely solely on the Lamborghini logo. The silhouette of the pens is shaped to resemble the lines of the Miura body. The end part recreates the characteristic black slatted grille in front of the rear engine compartment, known as the “Venetian“ grille.

The most distinctive detail is in the cap. A crystal is placed on an engraved base, which imitates the retractable headlight of the car. Through a tactile mechanism with a button, its movement is also recreated in the writing instrument itself. The pens are decorated with the Lamborghini shield, and the nib is made of 18-carat gold with ruthenium coating and engraved with the brand logo. The design also includes an ebonite feeder. Each copy will be delivered in special packaging, designed with references to the Miura interior. The new series is not the first joint project of Montegrappa and Lamborghini. In 2023, the two companies introduced the Automobili Lamborghini 60° collection, created to celebrate the automaker's 60th anniversary.

Previous pens have used ultra-light aluminum, forged carbon, and titanium, while models with 18-carat gold nibs have sold for around €6,500. The new collection shifts the focus from the brand's history to a specific model - the Miura, which Lamborghini describes as one of the most significant cars in its history.