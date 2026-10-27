Apple acknowledges issue with iPhone Duo internal display

Apple has confirmed that it is aware of an issue with the internal display of a small number of iPhone Duo smartphones. The company recommends that users who experience a failure contact AppleCare for a replacement device.

“Early user feedback for the iPhone Duo has been overwhelmingly positive. We are aware of an issue affecting the internal display of a small number of iPhone Duo devices. If customers are experiencing issues with the display of their iPhone Duo, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement“, Apple said in a statement to 9to5Mac. Reports of the issue have begun to spread on social media and internet forums. Owners of the new foldable phone describe cases in which unusual resistance is felt from the hinge when opening the device. After applying additional force, a cracking sound is heard, and permanent damage appears on the inner screen.

The published complaints show a similar pattern of damage: a vertical line down the middle of the display and a horizontal line that extends to the right half. Some users claim that the problem occurred just hours after purchase, while others have been using the phone for several days.

Apple did not specify the cause

The company did not explain what caused the damage or announce whether the affected devices belong to a specific production batch. Apple describes the number of affected devices as small, without specifying an exact figure.

According to 9to5Mac, most devices sold are not affected. The media outlet also states that to get a replacement for this issue, the user does not need to have an additional AppleCare+ plan. Buyers who purchased the phone through a carrier should contact AppleCare directly, not the carrier.

Some users have reported difficulty obtaining replacement units due to limited availability of the iPhone Duo. Meanwhile, iFixit has identified several possible explanations for the failure, including components that may be putting excessive pressure on the foldable display. However, this has not been confirmed as a cause by Apple.

Sources: gsmarena.com, 9to5mac.com