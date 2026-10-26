The first foldable iPhone Duo received a preliminary 5 out of 10 repairability rating from iFixit. This is the highest score the organization has given to a foldable smartphone, but it comes with a warning about the complex hinge and expensive repair of the internal display.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 has a score of 4 out of 10, and the previous model in the series - 3 out of 10. According to iFixit, most of the Duo's components can be reached without completely disassembling the phone.

The batteries are electrically separated

The external display is removed with a suction cup and a separation tool. More important for repair shops is the solution for the two batteries. They are attached with an electrically releasable adhesive that allows them to be separated by applying a low voltage to special plates. The process can also be performed with a 9-volt battery.

The two cells have a total capacity of 19.1 Wh - one is 7.5 Wh, the other 11.6 Wh. iFixit points out that this approach reduces the need for bending and aggressively separating the batteries, which limits the risk of damaging the cells.

Nanotexture hides the crease

The teardown also shows how Apple hides the crease on the main OLED display. It has a matte nanotexture layer with numerous microscopic irregularities. These scatter light and reduce reflections that usually highlight the crease.

Under a microscope, subpixels of different shapes and orientations are also visible. According to iFixit, this arrangement further limits the optical effects around the fold. The cover layer itself can be replaced without replacing the entire OLED panel. The price is $49 without AppleCare and $19 with coverage.

The hinge remains the biggest risk

The most serious issue is related to the hinge mechanism. Early owners report that it starts to move with difficulty, and when more force is applied, a popping or cracking sound is heard. After that, a permanent vertical line and a horizontal line may appear on the internal display.

iFixit considers a possible cause to be a central element in the hinge that does not retract enough when closing. In such a case, the folded display can rest on it and form a local stress zone. A thin, flexible cable, shaped like an accordion, also runs through the mechanism, carrying power and data between the two halves of the phone.

In a fluorescent powder test, iFixit found that some of the particles reached the hinge's moving parts and caused a creaking sound. This is not a dust test, but it shows the additional stress on the mechanism.

“This is the most repairable foldable phone we've ever disassembled. But that's not saying much“, summarizes iFixit.

The most difficult repair remains replacing the internal display. Apple lists a price of $999 out of warranty, and iFixit describes the operation as slow and complicated due to the multi-layered construction, adhesives, and the need for special tools.

Sources: gsmarena.com