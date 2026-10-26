Problems flood early buyers of foldable iPhone

Early buyers of the foldable iPhone Duo are reporting damage to the internal display, which occurs after a problem with the hinge. In the described cases, a vertical line is visible on the screen in the middle, from which a horizontal line extends to the right half of the folding panel. Similar signals have been posted by owners online, and similar cases have been described by 9to5Mac and MacRumors.

According to the stories of affected users, the problem begins with an unusually tight hinge. Opening the phone requires additional effort, and when passing through resistance, a popping or crunching sound is heard. Immediately after that, permanent lines appear on the internal display, which remain even after opening and closing the device again.

The damage appears in the first days

Some buyers have reported the defect after a few days of use, while others describe the damage only hours after unpacking the phone. Those affected claim that they have not dropped the devices, disassembled them, or used them in an unusual way. Some of them indicate that they have already used foldable phones and are familiar with the necessary caution when working with such a mechanism.

The similar pattern of damage in individual cases points to a possible connection between the hinge and the internal screen. However, there is currently no official confirmation that this is a design defect or a problem that affects a specific production series. The fact that most users and testers who have used the iPhone Duo for a long time have not reported such a failure also leaves open the version of a limited number of defective units.

Apple offers replacements, but there are not enough units

Owners have sought assistance from Apple or the mobile operators through which they purchased the phone. Apple has offered to replace the affected devices, but limited availability makes it difficult to get a new device. The most serious difficulties are with the configurations with 1 TB and 2 TB of storage.

It is not clear when there will be enough replacement units and whether Apple will take further action to determine the cause. Buyers who experience a tight hinge, a cracking sound, or lines on the internal screen should contact the company's support instead of continuing to use force when opening the phone.

Sources: gsmarena.com, 9to5mac.com, macrumors.com