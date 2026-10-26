JAECOO 8 SHS-P made its pre-premiere debut in Bulgaria during the Asia Motor Show in Sofia. The seven-seat SUV with all-wheel drive can now be ordered through the OMODA & JAECOO dealer network at a price of 50,990 euros, and deliveries to customers are expected to begin in early 2027.

The SHS drive system includes a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with direct injection, a 3DHT hybrid transmission, a 34.5 kWh battery and an electric motor that drives the rear axle. The system power is 315 kW, or 428 hp, and the torque reaches 580 Nm. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 5.8 seconds. According to the manufacturer, the electric range exceeds 134 kilometers according to WLTP, while the combined range is over 1000 kilometers. The battery supports DC charging with a power of up to 70 kW, with charging from 30% to 80% taking approximately 25 minutes. The maximum power during AC charging is 6.6 kW.

JAECOO 8 SHS-P also has the Vehicle-to-Load function, which allows the supply of electricity to external devices with a power of up to 6.6 kW. Possible applications include lighting, a coffee machine, tools and camping equipment. The all-wheel drive system includes a rear differential lock, torque vectoring and six driving modes.

The interior offers leather upholstery, a velour headliner and electrically adjustable, heated, ventilated and massage front seats. When the rear seats are folded, the luggage space reaches 2021 liters. Among the equipment are two 12.3-inch displays, an AR head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 50-watt cooling wireless charger, a panoramic roof and a Sony audio system with 14 speakers. The camera system provides 540-degree visibility around and below the car.