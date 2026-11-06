Waze may soon warn drivers about cyclists on the road

Waze may receive a feature that warns drivers about cyclists on the road using data from Garmin devices. References to such a possibility were discovered in version 5.31 of the Garmin Connect app, but Garmin and Waze have not yet officially announced the new integration or a launch date.

The app’s code contains the labels “Share location with Waze” and “Share rides with Waze”. They are linked to LiveTrack – a Garmin feature that allows a person’s location during a journey or workout to be shared with preselected contacts.

The possible scenario is for a cyclist’s location data to be sent to Waze and displayed on the map of nearby drivers. This would give drivers visual information that there is a cyclist along their route. However, it has not been confirmed whether the location will be available to all users in the area or only to specifically selected people.

It is also not known whether Waze will send a separate audio or on-screen warning when approaching a cyclist. If notifications are activated automatically for every road user, this could lead to a large number of alerts in areas with many cyclists. The other option is for the location to be visible only on the map, without an additional notification.

Waze states that when connecting to a third-party service, data sharing takes place after the user grants permission. This means that any potential feature will depend on privacy settings and the cyclist’s explicit consent.