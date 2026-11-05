Oppo certifies phone with a 12,000 mAh battery

Oppo is preparing a smartphone with one of the largest batteries in its history. A device with the model number PNC110 has received approval from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The certification record does not specify the phone’s commercial name, but its metadata reveals a battery with a usable capacity of 11,460 mAh. This value could be marketed as 12,000 mAh. Few details about the PNC110 are known so far. The smartphone will support two SIM cards and 5G connectivity. The certification record contains no information about the processor, display, cameras, RAM and internal storage, dimensions, or price.

It has also not been confirmed which product line the device will belong to. It could become part of the Oppo A series, but the company has not officially announced either its name or its launch date. The potential new phone comes after the introduction of the Oppo A7 Pro Max. The model was announced on August 4 this year with a 10,000 mAh battery, which is currently the largest battery used by Oppo in an officially unveiled smartphone.

If the PNC110 is launched with a nominal capacity of 12,000 mAh, it would surpass the A7 Pro Max by 2,000 mAh. However, there is currently no confirmation of its final name, the markets where it will be sold, or its remaining technical specifications.