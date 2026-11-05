Apple Admits to a Defect in the Foldable iPhone Duo’s Screen

The latest innovation in the world of mobile devices is facing its first serious challenges after the manufacturer officially confirmed technical malfunctions in its premium model.

The introduction of new form factors to the smart-device market rarely takes place without technical difficulties, and when the focus falls on the long-awaited foldable flagship from the US technology leader, every development generates enormous public interest.

Shortly after the futuristic iPhone Duo smartphone officially hit the market, user forums and specialist technology platforms began filling up with alarming reports and photos of defective flexible displays.

Initial independent investigations by experts from the renowned iFixit platform shed light on the problem, but it was only after the company’s official statement that it became clear the case required serious attention from the manufacturer.

In an official letter sent to the respected media outlet Bloomberg, Apple executives acknowledged the existence of the technical problem, which they said had affected a limited number of users, although no precise statistics were made public.

Despite officially acknowledging the defect, the technology giant has so far remained silent about the specific root cause that led to the damage to the devices’ sensitive flexible panels.

The company immediately recommended that all affected owners contact official customer support directly through the AppleCare system in order to have the defective hardware replaced smoothly.

An important clarification for users is that this procedure does not require an active paid subscription to the extended AppleCare+ service, as the damage is officially treated as a manufacturing defect.

In addition to replacing the affected devices, the technology giant’s headquarters is collecting the damaged units so they can undergo extensive laboratory testing and internal investigations.

According to observations shared online by users, physical damage to the screen most often occurs in the folding area of the device’s inner display.

Many disappointed owners say that before the fatal damage occurred, they felt unusual mechanical resistance around the hinge mechanism, accompanied by a strange cracking sound when opening the device.

Following these warning signs, distinctive lines with dead pixels and complete blackouts of the affected areas of the panel inevitably appeared on the flexible screen.

iFixit engineers came up with their own technical hypothesis, according to which the main culprit may lie in the hinges themselves, where the central support bar fails to lock fully when the device is closed.

This design flaw could potentially create excessive and uneven mechanical pressure on the flexible screen, subsequently leading to structural damage to the glass panel.

Although this engineering theory is gaining increasing popularity among technology analysts, it has not yet been confirmed in detail by the official manufacturer.