Dummy reveals redesigned Galaxy S27 Ultra

A dummy of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra shows what Samsung’s future flagship could look like. It was made using leaked CAD files and compared with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Google Pixel 11 Pro. It is important to note that this is not a working phone: the dummy has no actual weight, display, battery or other internal components. However, it provides an idea of the dimensions and positioning of the main elements. According to the data, the Galaxy S27 Ultra measures 163.76 x 78.25 x 7.97 mm. By comparison, the Galaxy S26 Ultra measures 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9 mm. The differences are small, but they indicate a slight increase in height, width and thickness.

A centered cutout for the selfie camera is visible on the front. The power button and volume keys are positioned on the right side. The bottom features cutouts for the USB-C port, SIM card, main microphone, speaker and S Pen slot. The most significant change is on the back. The camera island has been redesigned and includes one fewer camera compared with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Its shape resembles the solution used on the Apple iPhone 18 Pro, but leaves room for magnets.

This space could allow the Galaxy S27 Ultra to work with MagSafe-style accessories. According to the publication, the new design could also reduce the phone’s wobbling when placed on a flat surface. However, these possibilities are related to the construction of the dummy and do not represent confirmed specifications of the finished product. The camera change also has a practical consequence. Galaxy S26 Ultra cases will not be usable with the Galaxy S27 Ultra, even though the sensor positions appear similar. The reason is the different shape and size of the rear island.