NVIDIA RTX graphics cards are getting more expensive again

The hardware market is facing yet another serious challenge after leading manufacturers announced an upcoming price increase for the current generations of graphics accelerators.

The global technology market has once again been shaken by news that will certainly not please the millions of gamers and professionals planning to upgrade their computer configurations in the near future.

The current month of November is bringing with it a wave of price increases that will affect the entire range of graphics cards from technology giant NVIDIA GeForce’s latest, fiftieth generation.

Insider information from reliable industry sources in the Asian region confirms that the price adjustments will be widespread, with the top models in the highest enthusiast class being hit hardest by the new wave.

The main drivers behind this unwelcome process for consumers remain the familiar economic factors, including the continuously rising cost of specialized memory and essential microelectronic components.

Updated price lists from established brands such as Colorful show that the increases range from modest sums to hundreds of US dollars, depending on the specific variant and the device’s performance.

The absolute flagships in the series will see the most significant increases in their final prices, with the price jump reaching impressive levels.

The flagship RTX 5090D V2 is becoming $330 to $550 more expensive, while the powerful RTX 5080 is adding $380 to $450 to its previous price.

Models in the upper-mid-range segment are also not being spared, with the RTX 5070 Ti receiving a fixed increase of around $150, while the popular RTX 5070 is becoming $90 to $135 more expensive.

More affordable solutions from the fiftieth series are also showing an upward trend, albeit within more moderate limits in line with the mass-market segment.

The RTX 5060 Ti variant with 16 gigabytes of memory is becoming $37 to $60 more expensive, while its smaller sibling with 8 gigabytes is registering an increase of between $15 and $22.

The base RTX 5060 model with 8 gigabytes of memory will also not escape the new pricing realities, with between $22 and $30 being added to its price.

Other popular industry players are taking similar market actions, including the GALAX and KFA2 brands, which are already reviewing their pricing strategies.

Industry insiders report an initial increase of around $30 for the base RTX 5060 variants from these manufacturers, suggesting a broader market trend.

Notably, the pricing pressure is by no means limited solely to the products mentioned above, as competing series such as AMD’s Radeon RX 9000 and Intel’s Arc graphics solutions are also heading down the path of price increases.