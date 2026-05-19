The Greek “Patriot“, which were deployed near the border with Bulgaria as part of an internal redistribution, are now being relocated. You don't have to be a military expert to know that when a missile passes through the territory of Greece, the Greek government has no way of knowing whether it will fall in Bulgaria or in Greece. Therefore, the Greeks are obliged to react and shoot it down, because they do not know what its ultimate goal is. But we have seen in both Ukraine and the Middle East that the “Patriot“ anti-missile systems are like children's toys - they do not work effectively. A huge part of the “Patriot“ systems were destroyed in Ukraine. And in the Middle east, although we are a member of NATO, we see that American bases are scattered, not just destroyed. They were subjected to attacks, and their anti-missile systems did not provide the expected protection. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACTI“ and the program “Conversation“ by Prof. Rumen Gechev, a lecturer at the UNWE and a former MP.

“That is precisely why Saudi Arabia has begun to seek a non-aggression agreement with Iran. Such an agreement is being prepared with all countries in the Middle East, but without the United Arab Emirates. This shows that the “Patriot“ systems do not guarantee security either for us or for the other NATO member states. We must carefully monitor how the conflict between Iran and the US will develop and under what conditions it will end. For Bulgaria, the bigger problem will be the severe economic consequences after the conflict, as well as for Europe. And the fact that Greece accepts an internal redistribution of the systems "The Patriot" shows that they themselves do not feel sufficiently protected, the guest added.

"What is happening now with American military aircraft? The Prime Minister of Canada has entered into a conflict with the United States, and the Canadians have turned to purchasing the "Gripen" from Sweden instead of the F-35 from the United States. No one is talking about the F-16 anymore, because they are old. The reason is that the Canadians are looking at the price of the fighter and its parameters. The "Gripen" is in the same class as the F-16, although with certain differences, but it is cheaper and its maintenance is also cheaper. The great advantage of the "Gripen", which was also highlighted during the debates in parliament when the deal was being prepared, is that the Swedes offered specific conditions - to provide two aircraft free of charge until they are fully equipped and, most importantly, to invest in Bulgaria through the maintenance of the aircraft and the production of some of the components in our country. Almost nothing of what the US promised was fulfilled. The money was paid, but where are the American investments? Where is the real maintenance of the F-16 in Bulgaria? Where are the investments in new technologies? At that time, a lot was explained about how this is the future, how there will be a transfer of technologies and how the aircraft are exceptional. Now the same people can go and take pictures with the other aircraft that are standing in the hangars and waiting for pilots in real readiness“, Rumen Gechev also shared.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

