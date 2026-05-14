Boyko Borisov has been using the NSO security for a very long time. The PP-DB were de facto the first to demand the removal of his security. But this did not happen during their rule, but during the rule of Rumen Radev. And not because Radev wanted it in advance, but because at one point the situation became intolerable. The Ministry of Interior has a whole toolkit to assess whether a person needs security. Otherwise, in principle, Radev is absolutely right - the reasons for which this security was installed are, to put it mildly, outdated, not to say that they are invalid today. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the “FACT“ studio and the “Conversation“ show public figure Metodi Andreev, lecturer at UACEG and former MP.

„If we look at history and what happened around Borisov, anyone who thinks a little will understand that removing his security guards – and Peevski's, was a political decision, and not because there was a real need for such security. Borisov at different moments of his political life probably had some threats. There may have been a danger to his life over the years. But it is somehow strange why exactly when Radev came, the threat to Borisov's life suddenly disappeared“, shared the guest.

„It is true that Borisov used dirty methods and had a dirty management style. It is true that many businesses were affected during his time. When he was the general secretary, he largely controlled the structures and actions that were taking place. It was not uncommon for people to be ostentatiously killed, others to be pressured, and then the perpetrator not to be found. The threats to Boyko Borisov were most likely not so much related to his rule as a politician. Most likely, if there were threats, they were related to his past – as a former scoundrel or as a person who had not fulfilled some commitment made to certain shady circles. In the criminal world, a given word is a contract, promises are not forgotten. If Borisov promised some big shady boss a certain service, received a benefit as a result of this promise, and then did not fulfill his commitment, it is entirely possible that this person perceived him as a problem and made threats to him“, Andreev also commented.

“As for Peevski's security, there are other important points here – if there was a real threat, it was not related to his political activities, but to activities outside the normal political context. What should be investigated? According to official information, Corpbank was liquidated because it was supposed to finance the construction of “South Stream“. It was said that the Russian Federation had given $700 million for the project and that this money had disappeared. It was also said that Delyan Peevski was very seriously pressured by people connected to Russian circles in Dubai. It is even claimed that he was in a hospital in Switzerland afterwards. But his threat was also not because of his status as a member of parliament. These are threats related to other circles and other dependencies, not to politics per se“, the guest also revealed.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

