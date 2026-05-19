Angel Slavchev to FACTS: Canadian company wants to explore for gold and rare metals in the Iskar Gorge (VIDEO)

We are talking about the development of the “E-1“ block, which covers Mezdra, Botevgrad and especially the municipality of Svoge. This is another foreign company - Canadian, disguised behind a Bulgarian company, which wants to extract inert materials, precious metals, gold, copper and everything else it finds. The company is formally Bulgarian, but with Canadian participation. The manager is a woman - Canadian, not Bulgarian. We are talking about a huge area, which covers almost the entire Iskar Gorge. It is planned to make 56 drillings. This entire block is intended for the search for rare metals. We are talking about a huge area - about 160 square kilometers. This was announced to FACTI in the program “Razgovor“ Angel Slavchev from Vazrajdane.

“The biggest problem in this area is water. All the rocks in the Iskar Gorge are complex karst formations, through which water passes, and from there people in the entire Svoge municipality drink water. The problem with karst formations is that even one violation of the path of water can stop it forever. This is a huge risk. I have raised this problem since I was a member of parliament. The Ministry of Environment agreed that this is a serious problem, but explained that they rely on monitoring and state control over the company's activities. The next paradox, however, is that there is no one to actually carry out such monitoring. What is happening in Chelopech? There are already underground galleries dug under Chelopech, larger than Chelopech itself. The mine is that large. This is the kind of danger we're talking about," the guest added.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

