Assoc. Prof. Mariana Tien to FACT: Taiwan remains the biggest stumbling block between Beijing and Washington (VIDEO)

The rhetoric in the media after the meeting between Xi and Trump, which the Americans use, is much more colorful and emotional, while in the Chinese media the tone is much more restrained and measured. In China, there is a strictly established system of communication - in each ministry there is a spokesperson who submits the most important information to the Chinese news agency, the equivalent of the Bulgarian BTA, as well as to the Chinese television CCTV. It is on the basis of this official information that the Chinese media work. She announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACT“ in the program “Conversation“ Mariana Tien, Chinese language teacher.

„It is very important to note that the media in the US and Western Europe interpret the events in one way, and the media in China - in a completely different way. The difference is significant. First of all, Xi Jinping raised the issue of Taiwan. This is an extremely serious issue for China. Even the so-called “culinary diplomacy“ that the Chinese side showed carried symbolism - the various halls, parks, meeting places, everything was carefully selected and aimed at certain messages. Xi Jinping wanted to show the Chinese people the idea of “united China“ - one country, two systems. Taiwan remains one of the most important geopolitical issues. They talked about American military cooperation with Taiwan, about the history of the island, which is located in the southeastern part of China and is the cause of one of the main geopolitical clashes in the world“, added the guest.

“Xi made it very clear that if this issue of Taiwan is not resolved, there is no way to move on to real trade and economic negotiations with the US. Even earlier, at the meetings in South Korea between Xi and Trump, the Chinese side gave a clear signal on the subject. There is a lot of talk at the moment, but in reality nothing has been signed by the Chinese side and there are no indications that Beijing will give in on the issue of Taiwan“, said Mariana Tien.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

