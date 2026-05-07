If you think that being a prime minister in the poorest country in the European Union - a country that is facing bankruptcy, in which its own population believes that it has no future as a people - what kind of political peak are we talking about? If someone thinks that they can have a peak by digging themselves in the swamp, they are very mistaken. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio "FACT" and the program "Conversation" by Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the party "Vazrazhdane".

„We can hold whatever consultations we want with the president and send representatives who are respected in their places in the structure of “Vazrazhdane“. These are people who have proven that they can be highly trusted, otherwise we would not have sent them to the acting president“, commented Kostadinov, the team that participated in the consultations with President Iliana Yotova.

Regarding the elections and the result of “Vazrazhdane“, Kostadinov said that perhaps the truth should be taken into account. “Many people advised me personally, during my tours around the country, not to tell the truth. To lie a little, because people were afraid of the truth. Well, that was clearly our mistake - that we told the truth. We will see the electoral support for Radev's formation - in the satisfaction or disappointment of the people after the elections“, added the leader of “Vazrazhdane“.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

