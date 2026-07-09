Elena Noneva to FACTI: The problem is that there is no disciplinary liability for constitutional judges (VIDEO)

The “Social Democrats“ movement is part of “Progressive Bulgaria“, but we were the first to react to the facts that were presented by Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev in connection with the flights of constitutional judge Desislava Atanasova with Delyan Peevski, who is on the “Magnitsky” list. We believe that Desislava Atanasova does not belong in the Constitutional Court. Despite the defense thesis and the facts that she presents, we have no doubts about the facts that Mr. Demerdzhiev presents. Regardless of Desislava Atanasova's defensive line, we know that within the GERB government during all these years there was a serious circumvention of the law. This was also shown by the way in which she was elected as a constitutional judge - this was not the most transparent choice, considering what the whole case was. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACTS“ and the program “Conversation“ by Elena Noneva from the political movement “Social Democrats“.

“Desislava Atanasova was elected with the votes of GERB, DPS and “We continue the change“. We believe that moral qualities are extremely important and since we already know these facts about the flight, Desislava Atanasova does not have the moral right to be a constitutional judge, after having traveled in the same aircraft with a person included in the “Magnitsky“ list. We know that constitutional judges consider cases that are related to the public life of the country and to issues that are significant for each of us. That is why the legislator has provided that moral and ethical qualities are among the main criteria for holding this position“, she added.

“The problem is that according to the Constitution, unlike other magistrates, no disciplinary liability is provided for constitutional judges. The legislator did not foresee such a sanction, because when the Constitution was adopted, hardly anyone imagined that a constitutional judge could find himself in a situation like the one we find ourselves in today,“ Elena Noneva also shared.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

