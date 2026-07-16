35 Years of the Constitution! EU-Driven Changes Have Shifted the Balance Between Sofia and Brussels! Prof. Baeva and Prof. Denkov Speak to FAKTI VIDEO

35 years of the Constitution is a good time. The Constitution is more important than the hot topics that we comment on today, including this strange foreign policy of the government. The Constitution is the basic law. If we go back to the time of its adoption, we will see a radically different Bulgaria. It was this Bulgaria that created the Constitution, which is still in effect today. I have always said that writing the Bulgarian Constitution in 1991 was a mistake. If we compare this process, we will see that when the Constitution was created, the already existing society was denied. This was the idea of Stoyan Ganev, Dimitar Ludzhev and Zhana Botusharova, who were among its main authors. This was commented on by the historian Prof. Iskra Baeva to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACTI“ and the program “Conversation“. Prof. Dimitar Denkov supported Prof. Boeva's words, but said that our Constitution today allows us to pursue a dual policy.



“What was the idea? In our country, the changes started from the top – with changes in the leadership and without the participation of society. The idea was that if we made a new Constitution then – 1991, we would push society forward, but this turned out to be wrong. In Poland, they adopted a Constitution in 1997, and in Hungary – in 2011. These countries changed their old constitutions“, said Prof. Baeva.



“Let's connect everything about the Constitution with what we started with – our attitude towards the EU. It is precisely such a dual policy that is embedded in this Constitution. The changes that were made to it, especially after Bulgaria's entry into the European Union, weakened the role of domestic legislation, which became subject to a higher legal framework - the European one. Despite the fact that the Constitution speaks of democracy and electoral system, Bulgaria's entry into the European Union led to restrictions under which the state must act in accordance with the decisions of Brussels. One of these decisions is precisely the support for Ukraine. Radev says one thing, and the Foreign Minister signs another. Now we have Bulgaria's political commitment and constitutional commitment to the European Union, and this is not always in our national interest, shared Prof. Denkov.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

