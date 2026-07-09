The construction mafia rules the Vrbnitsa region… Deyan Nikolov and Ivan Georgiev in front of FACT (VIDEO)

We are talking about an organized criminal group in the Vrbnitsa region in my opinion. Whether this is so, the prosecutor's office and the Directorate for the Prevention of Corruption and Corruption must most likely establish. But all the information we have about this situation shows that some people have taken over the regional administration and, with the help of people close to the administration, control everything that happens in terms of construction. The Law on Territorial Development gives the mayor of the Sofia Municipality the authority to delegate rights to the regional mayors, and that is exactly what Terziev did from the point of view of efficiency. Thus, the mayor of Sofia has left everything in the hands of the regional mayors. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the FACT studio and the show “Conversation“ Deyan Nikolov (right), municipal councilor from “Vazrazhdane“, and Ivan Georgiev – former employee in the “Vrbnitsa“ district.

“We are talking about files for the construction of sites in remote areas, we are talking about development plans and other procedures that are stuck in limbo. The idea is part of the investors, when the files are delayed, to finally be forced to look for “the right people“ in the administration. At this point, they are somehow told that they can build without worrying, and they start building. In some cases, construction is also being carried out on agricultural land – huge halls that are processed as movable buildings. Some constructions are in violation of the law, others are absolutely illegal. We are talking about many different cases“, added the municipal advisor.

„Thanks to engineer Georgiev and his actions, a small part of this practice was stopped. One of the cases is in Bozhurishte, on „Evropa“ Boulevard, where huge halls have been built. For the first time, finding protocols were drawn up, which established that there are no construction documents for these sites. Everything that has been built there is illegal. Instead of sealing the site, the regional administration issued a construction permit in September, which is based on false facts - as if there were no buildings already built on the site. That is, this is construction only on documents. Such type of construction is a crime, because documents are falsified“, said Deyan Nikolov.

„The construction omerta is being observed. The construction mafia rules the „Vrbnitsa“ district in the person of the mayor Rumen Gospodinov, who received the nickname “The Saint from Vrabnitsa“, in connection with the case of “Baba Alino“. It turned out that Mr. Gospodinov had created a working group to investigate our actions at the site with his colleague Boyanov. That is, Mr. Gospodinov had not heard or seen that there was such a case. I worked in the regional administration from October 25 to April 26 - about six months. During this period, we carried out a huge amount of work and established 67 proceedings. We enter a site, and there are three halls and five vans there, in which there is equipment. The land is owned by a private trader. In principle, in order to be able to build on it, it must be rezoned. Then detailed development plans are made, but a number of omissions are allowed, communications and road connections to “Europe“ boulevard are allowed without a legal basis. Initially, 40% construction and 40% landscaping, after which the chief architect of the area changes the parameters – makes them 60% construction and 30% landscaping. There are no legally constructed road connections, despite which the site is working“, commented Ivan Georgiev.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

