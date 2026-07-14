Elisaveta Belobradova to FACT: The rulers are proposing a budget without reforms and without a clear vision (VIDEO)

You observe that the budget proposals coming from “Progressive Bulgaria“ do not adopt any reform ideas. They not only do not accept ideas from the opposition, but also proposals coming from the Fiscal Council and employers' organizations. Obviously, the current budget that will be presented is a budget that aims at zero reforms, and at the expense of this - taking out a huge loan and spending the money, without it being clear where it will go. She announced this to Lili Marinkova in the “FACT“ studio and the show “Conversation“ Elisaveta Belobradova, MP from “Democratic Bulgaria“.



“The question is that currently the colleagues from “Progressive Bulgaria“ do not know what they are doing, and the people in parliament do not know what they support? If you open the election program of “Progressive Bulgaria“, you will see that they do not have a chapter on demography. They have neither measures nor any structured concept of how to combat the demographic crisis. This is missing from their election program and this is confirmed“, the guest added.



“The topics should be separated. Should the supplement generally be increased, or what we support is the return of mothers to work in the second year, with the entire percentage of the compensation being paid upon this return, and not some percentage as it is now. We support this, as well as all administrative measures that must be taken to make things easier for the Bulgarian family and not have to submit all sorts of papers and documents containing information that the state already has," Belobradova also commented.



„As for support, „Progressive Bulgaria“ has a majority of 131 members of parliament. All promises and all commitments that they make must have much greater specificity and programmatic clarity. Because we, as colleagues in the National Assembly, cannot understand exactly what commitments „Progressive Bulgaria“ is making, Belobradova also explained.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

