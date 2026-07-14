The Sofia Municipality has removed an illegal building with an area of 140 sq. m, located in Borisova Garden right next to the "Ariana" lake. According to journalist Gergana Pirozova, however, the real problem is not in the removal of individual illegal objects, but in the prepared Detailed Development Plan (PUP), which, according to her, can legalize controversial property schemes and pave the way for future development of parts of the park.

„I wonder what these 140 square meters will be for. This is great news, because they claim that the Detailed Development Plan (PUP) is coming to save Borisova Garden? What has stopped them from fighting for the publicity of Borisova Garden so far? There are dozens of private properties in it. By my calculations - 42. They argue about this. Even the municipality explained that there are only five. I had to make an inquiry to the MRDPW through a deputy from “Vazrazhdane“, to establish the real situation with the property in Borisova Gradina. Everything that I have always claimed is backed up by documents“, announced to Lili Marinkova in the “FACTI“ studio and the “Razgovor“ program journalist Gergana Pirozova.

“This PUP of Borisova Gradina, which was laid down during the GERB era, is still the same today, even with even worse indicators, because it envisages huge construction projects - stadiums, parking lots, roads. It comes for regulation and actually legalizes all these different schemes through which private properties have been acquired over the years. Since 2019, I have been insisting that the prosecutor's office come in and investigate these schemes. Before we make any PUP, the ownership must finally be established“, the guest also said.

“Because they were very tense by my statements and the documents from the MRDPW about the ownership in Borisova Gradina, I will say the following – we are talking about all the data on how it was registered, how it was transferred and what happened to over 170 land properties. This is also big news, because people think that Borisova Gradina, including the entire park, is one common plot. It is not so. It is broken into small pieces, and some of these pieces are owned by private individuals. We have extremely difficult situations inside“, Gergana Pirozova also shared.

“But the question is who does this PUP, launched by the municipality, serve? It is the private owners whose properties are not regulated and who cannot build. Especially in recent years, huge construction companies have appeared that usually build skyscrapers and buy up properties in Borisova Gradina. This is where the prosecutor's office and the CPC should come in, because this PUP legalizes the scheme for acquiring private ownership of the golden properties in our Borisova Gradina. After the adoption of this PUP, investment projects will begin within five years, because this is precisely the goal - to serve these interests. Tomorrow we are organizing a protest in front of the NAG building in Sofia at 9 a.m. Everyone who wishes is welcome,“ Pirozova explained.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

