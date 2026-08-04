Spain, Morocco and migration: the dispute is beyond one specific incident… Vladimir Trifonov to FACT (VIDEO)

The problem with illegal immigrants in Europe is not new. There have been many similar problems and incidents over the past more than ten years. In this particular case, we are talking about something more specific. It is known that relations between Spain and Morocco have certain frictions. Morocco reacted negatively to the fact that Spain allowed the leader of the “Polisario“ Front, which is for the separation of Western Sahara from Morocco, to be treated on its territory. And this is one of the numerous reasons for friction between Spain and Morocco. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the “FACT“ studio and the show “Conversation“ political scientist Dr. Vladimir Trifonov.



„Spain became the world football champion. At the next World Cup, Spain, Portugal and Morocco will host. Now there is also friction over who will host the final. Spain wants it to host the match because it is the world champion. There is simply a lot of friction between the two countries“, added the guest.



„First, we need to investigate what exactly happened. There is information that a large part of these migrants have been returned. We should not focus on this, because the facts must come out first. What we need to look at and what is much more important are the trends. And the trends are that opinions towards refugees in Europe are gradually changing, there are more and more migrants from Africa and the Middle East. And at some point the changes may become irreversible. We live in a world where civilizations respect each other. All civilizations have their own merits and achievements. But in order to preserve cultural diversity, we should not destroy what has been created in Europe“, Vladimir Trifonov also shared.



“Many argue that Europe should accept migrants because it has sins, it has a heavy colonial past. The sins belong to the countries of Western Europe. Eastern European countries have no sins in this regard and are not at all obliged to bear this burden. Here comes the question of what is the reason. The reason is in the radical left-liberal ideology, the so-called multiculturalism, which is only in words, but in practice is the erasure of Western European civilization“, the guest also explained.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

