Maria Pirgova to FACT: The vote was for Rumen Radev, not for "Progressive Bulgaria" (VIDEO)

The comment that "Progressive Bulgaria" has stolen structures from the BSP - I don't think it has stolen structures, because "Progressive Bulgaria" has no such structures. The parliamentary elections were majoritarian and for Rumen Radev personally, and not for the party "Progressive Bulgaria". The party itself was unknown who it consisted of. The vote of confidence was voted personally for Rumen Radev and a group of people that he launched, and several people known to society. "Progressive Bulgaria" still has no structures and is only now creating them. She announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio of "FACT" and The program “Conversation“ political scientist Maria Pirgova.

“The other thing I want to emphasize is that the BSP has not had any structures for several years now – it is in a very serious state of disintegration. Radev has nothing to steal from the BSP. Yes, many people, both from GERB, the BSP and “Vazrazhdane“, supported Radev in the hope that he will have more strength to turn the power over to Peevski and Borisov. But now we will see whether the party “Progressive Bulgaria“ will be structured“, added the guest.



“They say that structures are being created in the country. The local elections are not far away, so Radev's people will have to create structures. Maybe as winners with such a result it will not be difficult for them, because people are led by the winners. We will see“, shared Maria Pirgova.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

