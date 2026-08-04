Nastimir Ananiev to FACT: Andrey Gyurov has a huge chance for a runoff, but the vice president will be key (VIDEO)

It is important to talk about the presidential vote now, because we have announced candidates. Now we are waiting for Andrey Gyurov, who must confirm or not that he will participate in the elections. It also needs to be seen who will be his vice president, because a vice president can add value, but can also take away value from a campaign. Last but not least, it is important who will support him - whether he will be nominated by the parties around him, or by an initiative committee. I am betting on the latter. In my opinion, Gyurov will be nominated by an initiative committee in order to be more independent of the parties that are associated with him, because they carry heavy baggage such as "assembly lines" and other things. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio of “FACT” and the show “Conversation“ Nastimir Ananiev, leader of the “Volt“ party.

“I have worked with Daniel Valchev and I believe that he does not enter into battles that he cannot win. I know that he has very serious support around him. I am 99% sure that there will be a runoff. The reason is that we see with what percentages the elections are won. The president must be elected with 50 percent plus one vote and this can hardly happen in the first round. Therefore, the big question is which candidate will reach the runoff“, added the guest.

“I expect there to be a smear war in these presidential elections. With Andrey Gyurov, it started when he ran for governor of the Bulgarian National Bank - with allegations of conflict of interest and all other attacks against him. When you have a majoritarian figure, if compromising information comes out during the campaign, she pays the entire political price“, Ananiev also said.

“For me, Andrey Gyurov has a huge chance of reaching the runoff. If you do very basic calculations, he will most likely need about 600-650 thousand votes. If we assume that “We continue the change - Democratic Bulgaria“ supports him and he manages to show that he is emancipated from them and build a stronger civic profile, his chances are very good. His choice of vice president will also be important“, Ananiev also shared.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

