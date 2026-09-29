Yavor Kuyumdzhiev to FACT: Only the sky remains above fuel prices (VIDEO)

Only the sky remains above fuel prices. No one can predict what will happen in the future. The price of fuel depends on many factors and no one can predict what it will be. At this stage, I do not expect these levels to change. There is no way to get any reduction in the foreseeable future, so we just have to get used to it. The interesting thing is that despite the high prices in August and September, we had record fuel consumption. Until recently, such quantities of fuel were not bought at gas stations. It is possible that there is also an element of stockpiling, because prices will most likely continue to rise. But there is definitely no such big problem with consumption at these high prices. We must also say that prices in Bulgaria are the lowest in all of Europe. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACT“ and the show “Conversation“ energy expert Yavor Kuyumdzhiev.

„80 thousand euros per month salary of Rumen Spetsov as a special manager of „Lukoil“ is a bit indecent. When you are a member of the management board, the board of directors and in this particular case a special manager, you are responsible for your actions, including with your personal property. So, if you make mistakes in the enterprise you manage, you can bear very heavy responsibilities, including confiscation of property. That is, it is normal for such positions to be well paid, but 80 thousand euros per month is indecent“, the guest added.

„As for whether he will seek any compensation, it depends on what his contract is. If his contract states that he has a „golden parachute“... In many large companies there are so-called „golden parachutes“. We are talking about large sums when a certain remuneration and compensation are paid ahead of schedule. This is a completely normal practice in large companies. If you have a contract that guarantees you such a clause, that is, you can seek your rights. But the question is not what Mr. Spetsov is doing. If he is allowed to have such a contract, let him seek his rights. However, it is still a question of decency. I do not undertake to comment on many people, especially when I am not present and when we do not know exactly what it is about,“ said Yavor Kuyumdzhiev.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

