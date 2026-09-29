Angel Orbetsov to FACT: Trump rejected the Iranian plan, but left the door open for negotiations (VIDEO)

The lack of trust between the US and Iran remains the main problem before reaching a lasting agreement between the two countries. Negotiations in recent years have often been conducted through intermediaries and have repeatedly reached a point where a positive outcome seems possible, but then they have encountered new obstacles. Iran has now presented a new plan, which includes lifting the blockade, repealing US sanctions against Iranian exports of oil and petroleum products, as well as unfreezing Iranian funds held outside the country. The proposal also provides for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the immediate start of negotiations on the nuclear program. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the “FACT“ studio and the program “Conversation“ former diplomat Angel Orbetsov.

“The lack of trust between the US and Iran should be considered a major problem, because they are conducting many negotiations and most of them are through intermediaries. The Iranians actually presented a new plan within the UN session, which includes, on the one hand, lifting the blockade, lifting UN sanctions against Iranian exports of oil and petroleum products. And they also added a new point - unfreezing deposits held outside Iran, and the figure of 12 billion US dollars is also mentioned, which is not entirely clear how it was obtained“, the guest added.

“On the other hand, Iran is taking on the obligation to open the Strait of Hormuz, which is also something new. The June memorandum stated that Iran would ensure safe passage through the strait, and now it is talking about opening it, which means that Iran will allow ships to pass through. In that case, this is a concession that Iran is making compared to what was written in the June memorandum. Other proposals include confirmation that Iran is not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, that it will immediately begin negotiations on its nuclear program,“ the former diplomat also said.

“Donald Trump rejected the Iranian proposal, as he believed it did not meet American interests and conditions. At the same time, the American president did not close the door to diplomacy and stated that negotiations were continuing. This gives hope that negotiations could continue and that at least until the midterm elections in the United States there would be no resumption of hostilities. Something can be achieved partially, but it is unlikely that a general solution to the problem can be achieved now in the absence of trust between the two sides, Angel Orbetsov also said.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

