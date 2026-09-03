Elena Noneva in front of FACTI: By the end of November we expect to have a new SJC (VIDEO)

The procedure for electing a new Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is already underway, and it is expected that by the end of November Bulgaria will have a regular composition of the council. The deadline for submitting proposals for candidates has already expired, and the documents of the nominees and the hearing of the admitted candidates in the parliamentary legal committee are pending. This was commented on by Lili Marinkova in the studio „FACTI“ and the program „Conversation“ Elena Noneva, chairwoman of the Political Movement „Social Democrats“ and MP from „Progressive Bulgaria“.

„The deadlines that are pending until the election of the SJC are as follows. A week ago The deadline for submitting proposals for candidates for the SJC has expired, and within 14 days, they can be recognized by deputies if they consider that they can accept a candidacy as their own. There is still one week left, after which there will be a three-day period in which the candidates who have submitted data on the proposals to the National Assembly will have their documents reviewed, because there are requirements regarding their integrity. Then, those who are admitted will be heard in the Legal Committee. After that, they will enter the hall and we expect to have a new SJC by the end of November, while at the same time, in early November, the forums of investigators, the prosecutor's office and the judges who must elect their representatives will also be held. So, at the end of November, after the vote in the National Assembly, we must have a Supreme Judicial Council that is regular“, commented lawyer Elena Noneva.



See more of the conversation in THE VIDEO.

